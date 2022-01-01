Go
Toast

Golden Brunch

Welcome to Golden Brunch.
The best breakfast or lunch, at your place in a few minutes.
Check out our Catering Menu,
for your next party or business meeting!

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

31 East Golf Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Skillet$12.99
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Bacon (side)$4.49
Mexicana Skillet$12.99
Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, avocado & chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
Scrambled Eggs$3.99
Build Your Own Omelette$8.49
Country Fried Steak & Gravy$12.99
Build Your Own Scrambler$8.49
Mexicana Skillet$12.99
Two Eggs & Bacon$10.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31 East Golf Rd

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Go To Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Madurai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy south Indian food!

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Where Family Gathers!

Tensuke Market & Food Court

No reviews yet

Thank you for experiencing Japan with us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston