Golden Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
955 Alton Rd
Location
955 Alton Rd
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tanuki Miami
Tanuki is a gateway to a unique Asian culinary experience in the heart of South Beach, serving dishes and drinks inspired by the Japanese, Chinese, and cuisines from all over Asia. Located on the ever-bustling Alton Road at the corner of 11th Street, our South Beach restaurant is hailed by both critics and customers alike as one of the best places to enjoy Asian fusion dishes and high-quality ingredients in Miami Beach.
With a menu thoughtfully curated and seasonally updated by our experienced culinary team, Tanuki features sushi, sashimi, dim sum, and signature hot and cold Asian fusion dishes all created with a contemporary approach in preparation and presentation. In addition to an impressive sake and wine list, unique Asian fusion cocktails complement the cuisine.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.
NUDE PITA
Greek Street food with keto and vegan options
Miami Diner
Meraki Hospitality Group, the team behind Meraki Greek Bistro, Meraki Coconut Grove and Miami Diner Downtown, has quietly opened the second Miami Diner on 9th Street and Alton Road in South Beach. Located in the space previously occupied by the iconic David’s Cafe, the 110-seat classic American diner aims to be an affordable all-day neighborhood eatery focused on quality made-from-scratch comfort food in a retro setting serving all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch