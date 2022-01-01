Golden American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Golden
Cafe 13
1301 Arapahoe St., Golden
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
|Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar on a croissant
The Buffalo Rose
1119 Washington Ave., Golden
|Popular items
|PORK TORTA
|$10.00
Shredded adobo pork shoulder, jicama slaw, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeno, red chili mayo.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$10.00
1/3 lb Angus burger, greens, tomato, onion, pickle. Choose Cheddar or Swiss.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
1/3 lb Angus Beef. Greens. Tomato. Onion. Pickle. Cheddar OR Swiss.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
811 12th St, Golden
|Popular items
|Blackened Catfish Poboy
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade
|Dun Rite Pulled Pork
|$12.00
House Braised Pork, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Slaw, Trailhead BBQ, Pickles
|Pig Pen
|$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Trailhead BBQ
GRILL
Tributary Food Hall
701 12th St., Golden
|Popular items
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
|Roast Beef French Dip
|$14.00
Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$14.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula