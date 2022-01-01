Golden bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Golden
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
811 12th St, Golden
|Blackened Catfish Poboy
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade
|Dun Rite Pulled Pork
|$12.00
House Braised Pork, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Slaw, Trailhead BBQ, Pickles
|Pig Pen
|$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Trailhead BBQ
Bonfire Burritos
2221 Ford Street, Golden
|B - The Classic
|$4.25
Eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, choice of meat (chorizo, sausage, bacon) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile
|B - Jackalope
|$5.00
Eggs, hash browns, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema and green chile
|L - Burro
|$10.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema
GRILL
Tributary Food Hall
701 12th St., Golden
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
|Roast Beef French Dip
|$14.00
Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$14.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula