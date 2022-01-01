Golden bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Golden

Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen

811 12th St, Golden

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Catfish Poboy$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade
Dun Rite Pulled Pork$12.00
House Braised Pork, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Slaw, Trailhead BBQ, Pickles
Pig Pen$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Trailhead BBQ
More about Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
Bonfire Burritos image

 

Bonfire Burritos

2221 Ford Street, Golden

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
B - The Classic$4.25
Eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, choice of meat (chorizo, sausage, bacon) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile
B - Jackalope$5.00
Eggs, hash browns, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema and green chile
L - Burro$10.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema
More about Bonfire Burritos
Tributary Food Hall image

GRILL

Tributary Food Hall

701 12th St., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Roast Beef French Dip$14.00
Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus
Prosciutto Sandwich$14.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula
More about Tributary Food Hall
Last Stand Tavern image

 

Last Stand Tavern

32138 CO-72, Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.99
Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
Reuben Sandwich$14.99
More about Last Stand Tavern

