Golden cafés you'll love

Cafe 13 image

 

Cafe 13

1301 Arapahoe St., Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$10.50
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
Croissant Sandwich$8.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar on a croissant
More about Cafe 13
Launch Espresso Food Spirits image

SANDWICHES

Launch Espresso Food Spirits

18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
Shantytown$10.99
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
Born In the USA$11.99
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.
More about Launch Espresso Food Spirits
Windy Saddle Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Windy Saddle Cafe

1110 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.2 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Burrito$8.50
Veggie Burrito$8.50
Chai Charger
More about Windy Saddle Cafe

