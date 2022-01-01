Golden cafés you'll love
Cafe 13
1301 Arapahoe St., Golden
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
|Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
eggs, sausage, cheddar on a croissant
SANDWICHES
Launch Espresso Food Spirits
18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden
|Popular items
|Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
|Shantytown
|$10.99
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
|Born In the USA
|$11.99
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.