Golden sandwich spots you'll love

More about Launch Espresso Food Spirits
SANDWICHES
Launch Espresso Food Spirits
18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden
|Popular items
|Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
|Shantytown
|$10.99
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
|Born In the USA
|$11.99
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.
More about Bob's Atomic Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Atomic Burgers
1310 Ford St, Golden
|Popular items
|Today's Special:The Big Country
|$10.00
Our burger topped with chipotle lime BBQ sauce, double cheddar, and a handful of fries...
|Hamburger
|$6.75
6oz Burger
|Double Hamburger
|$10.50
Two 6oz Burgers
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bono's Italian Restaurant
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
|Popular items
|16" Mama Bono Supreme
|$22.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, onions and black
olives with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce
|Cheese Calzone
|$9.99
Stuffed with mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses
|16" Cheese
|$17.49
A traditional favorite with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and
spices
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
1305 Washington Ave, Golden
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.
|Golden Backpack (Large)
|$22.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
|Large (14") Custom Pizza
|$15.49
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!