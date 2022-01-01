Golden sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Golden restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Golden

Launch Espresso Food Spirits image

SANDWICHES

Launch Espresso Food Spirits

18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
Shantytown$10.99
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
Born In the USA$11.99
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.
More about Launch Espresso Food Spirits
Bob's Atomic Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Atomic Burgers

1310 Ford St, Golden

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Today's Special:The Big Country$10.00
Our burger topped with chipotle lime BBQ sauce, double cheddar, and a handful of fries...
Hamburger$6.75
6oz Burger
Double Hamburger$10.50
Two 6oz Burgers
More about Bob's Atomic Burgers
Bono's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bono's Italian Restaurant

14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Mama Bono Supreme$22.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, onions and black
olives with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce
Cheese Calzone$9.99
Stuffed with mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses
16" Cheese$17.49
A traditional favorite with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and
spices
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.99
Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.
Golden Backpack (Large)$22.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
Large (14") Custom Pizza$15.49
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Golden

Burritos

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Golden to explore

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston