Burritos in Golden

Golden restaurants
Golden restaurants that serve burritos

Cafe 13 image

 

Cafe 13

1301 Arapahoe St., Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
More about Cafe 13
First Lift Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Launch Espresso Food Spirits

18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
First Lift Burrito$6.99
egg. potato. cheddar. green chilies.
More about Launch Espresso Food Spirits
Bonfire Burritos image

 

Bonfire Burritos

2221 Ford Street, Golden

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Burrito$4.00
Eggs, hash browns and cheddar cheese
Kids Burrito$4.25
Bean and Cheese Burrito
More about Bonfire Burritos
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Windy Saddle Cafe

1110 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.2 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Burrito$8.50
Veggie Burrito$8.50
More about Windy Saddle Cafe

