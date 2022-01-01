Burritos in Golden
Golden restaurants that serve burritos
Cafe 13
1301 Arapahoe St., Golden
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled tofu, root veggie hash, hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa smother with vegan green chile +1.50
SANDWICHES
Launch Espresso Food Spirits
18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden
|First Lift Burrito
|$6.99
egg. potato. cheddar. green chilies.
Bonfire Burritos
2221 Ford Street, Golden
|Kids Burrito
|$4.00
Eggs, hash browns and cheddar cheese
|Kids Burrito
|$4.25
Bean and Cheese Burrito