Chicken parmesan in Golden

Golden restaurants
Golden restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Main pic

 

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Golden - Golden

1299 Washington Ave, Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Chicken parmigiana served with pasta, topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with crostini
More about Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Golden - Golden
Chicken Parmigiana ENTREE image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bono's Italian Restaurant

14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana ENTREE$15.99
Chicken breast breaded in our homemade bread crumbs, topped with Bono’s marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served over pasta
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub$9.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, Bono’s
homemade marinara sauce and oven toasted
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant

