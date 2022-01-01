Chicken parmesan in Golden
Golden restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
1299 Washington Ave, Golden
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.00
Chicken parmigiana served with pasta, topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with crostini
Bono's Italian Restaurant
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
|Chicken Parmigiana ENTREE
|$15.99
Chicken breast breaded in our homemade bread crumbs, topped with Bono’s marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served over pasta
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub
|$9.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, Bono’s
homemade marinara sauce and oven toasted