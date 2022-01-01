Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Golden

Golden restaurants
Golden restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Motomaki

14650 West Colfax Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Motomaki
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Greek Salad$13.49
Blackened Red Bird Farms chicken, mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.49
Crispy Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, scallion and hard boiled egg. Served over mixed greens and with a side of homemade ranch.
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

