Chicken tenders in Golden

Golden restaurants
Golden restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Genesee Pub & BBQ image

 

Genesee Pub & BBQ

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenderloins dipped in our hand made beer batter and breading fried to perfection
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Tributary Food Hall image

GRILL

Tributary Food Hall

701 12th St., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Chicken Tenders w Fries$11.00
More about Tributary Food Hall
Last Stand Tavern image

 

Last Stand Tavern

32138 CO-72, Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$7.99
More about Last Stand Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$13.99
Red Bird Farms chicken tenders hand-breaded with homemade gluten free breading and cooked until golden brown. Served with fries and 'slaw. Comes with choice of dipping sauce/dressing.
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

