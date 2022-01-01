Chicken tenders in Golden
Golden restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Genesee Pub & BBQ
25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden
|Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenderloins dipped in our hand made beer batter and breading fried to perfection
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
More about Tributary Food Hall
GRILL
Tributary Food Hall
701 12th St., Golden
|3 Chicken Tenders w Fries
|$11.00
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
1305 Washington Ave, Golden
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
Red Bird Farms chicken tenders hand-breaded with homemade gluten free breading and cooked until golden brown. Served with fries and 'slaw. Comes with choice of dipping sauce/dressing.