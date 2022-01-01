Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Golden

Golden restaurants
Golden restaurants that serve chili

Cafe 13 image

 

Cafe 13

1301 Arapahoe St., Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili - Cup$6.00
Pork or Vegan Green Chile
More about Cafe 13
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Launch Espresso Food Spirits

18455 W Colfax Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Quinoa Chili$6.99
quinoa. tomatoes. chile peppers. onion. cilantro.
Green Chili Mac and Cheese$6.99
The Trifecta (1/2 Born in USA, small chili, small salad)$15.99
Half of our popular Born in the USA sandwich (turkey, smoked cheddar, apple, basil mayo, sourdough)... choice of a small bison or vegan chili, small salad.
More about Launch Espresso Food Spirits
Tributary Food Hall image

GRILL

Tributary Food Hall

701 12th St., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hatch Chili Mac$9.00
Chili Burger$16.00
More about Tributary Food Hall
Banner pic

 

Seasoned Swine

-15800 W. Colfax Ave., Golden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Mac
Green Chili Cornbread$2.00
More about Seasoned Swine
Bono's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bono's Italian Restaurant

14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Calabrian Chilis$1.25
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant

