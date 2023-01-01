Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Golden

Go
Golden restaurants
Toast

Golden restaurants that serve chimichangas

Consumer pic

 

Wondervu Cafe

33492 Coal Creek Canyon Drive, Wondervu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$18.50
More about Wondervu Cafe
Genesee Pub & BBQ image

 

Genesee Pub & BBQ

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$17.00
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Golden

Fried Pickles

Chicken Parmesan

Pudding

Edamame

Miso Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Dumplings

Map

More near Golden to explore

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston