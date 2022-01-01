Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Golden
/
Golden
/
Clams
Golden restaurants that serve clams
Genesee Pub & BBQ
25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden
No reviews yet
Cape Cod Clam Chowder
$0.00
Best chowda eva Bobby!!
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Atomic Burgers
1310 Ford St, Golden
Avg 4.5
(1201 reviews)
Ham And Clams
$8.00
6oz Burger
More about Bob's Atomic Burgers
