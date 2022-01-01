Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Golden

Go
Golden restaurants
Toast

Golden restaurants that serve fish and chips

Genesee Pub & BBQ image

 

Genesee Pub & BBQ

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.99
Fresh wild caught cod, dipped in our signature beer batter and fried to a perfect crispy crunch. served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.49
Wild caught Pacific Cod in a homemade, gluten-free beer batter featuring local Holidaily Brewing Co. beer. Served with a side of lemons and slaw. Gluten free? Try it with sweet potato tots instead of fries.
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Golden

Salmon

Salmon Salad

Croissants

Greek Salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Burritos

Waffles

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Golden to explore

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston