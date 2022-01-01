Fish and chips in Golden
Golden restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Genesee Pub & BBQ
25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
Fresh wild caught cod, dipped in our signature beer batter and fried to a perfect crispy crunch. served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
1305 Washington Ave, Golden
|Fish & Chips
|$16.49
Wild caught Pacific Cod in a homemade, gluten-free beer batter featuring local Holidaily Brewing Co. beer. Served with a side of lemons and slaw. Gluten free? Try it with sweet potato tots instead of fries.