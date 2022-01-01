Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Golden
/
Golden
/
Fried Pickles
Golden restaurants that serve fried pickles
Genesee Pub & BBQ
25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$7.99
Lightly breaded dill pickle chips served with spicy ranch dressing
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Last Stand Tavern
32138 CO-72, Golden
No reviews yet
Fried Pickle Chips
$7.99
More about Last Stand Tavern
