Greek salad in Golden
Golden restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Tributary Food Hall
GRILL
Tributary Food Hall
701 12th St., Golden
|Greek Salad / Wrap
|$12.00
Romaine, Arugula, Tomato, Feta, Cucumber, Olives, Avocado, Onion, Cranberries, Greek Vinaigrette
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bono's Italian Restaurant
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
|Sm. Greek Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, croutons
|Lg. Greek Salad
|$9.49
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, croutons
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
1305 Washington Ave, Golden
|Blackened Chicken Greek Salad
|$13.49
Blackened Red Bird Farms chicken, mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.