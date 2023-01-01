Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Golden

Go
Golden restaurants
Toast

Golden restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden

600 12th Street, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Sub$8.95
Served hot or cold on artisan bread with all natural pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, fresh mozzarella, romaine lettuce and sliced roma tomatoes, and drizzled in our own Italian dressing.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden
Bono's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bono's Italian Restaurant

14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sub$10.99
With Bono’s homemade sauce and provolone cheese
Italian Cold Cut Sub$10.99
Imported Mortadella, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato,
pepperoncini, onions and Italian dressing
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Golden

Chai Lattes

Avocado Toast

Turkey Clubs

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

Mac And Cheese

Greek Salad

Map

More near Golden to explore

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston