Italian subs in Golden
Golden restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden
600 12th Street, Golden
|Italian Sub
|$8.95
Served hot or cold on artisan bread with all natural pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, fresh mozzarella, romaine lettuce and sliced roma tomatoes, and drizzled in our own Italian dressing.
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bono's Italian Restaurant
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
|Italian Sausage Sub
|$10.99
With Bono’s homemade sauce and provolone cheese
|Italian Cold Cut Sub
|$10.99
Imported Mortadella, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato,
pepperoncini, onions and Italian dressing