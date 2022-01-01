Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Golden

Go
Golden restaurants
Toast

Golden restaurants that serve prosciutto

bfc72ca5-fd22-4423-9f53-0055d0a9be62 image

GRILL

Tributary Food Hall

701 12th St., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula
More about Tributary Food Hall
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto, Fruit & Burrata Salad$14.99
Prosciutto, Palisade peaches, buratta cheese, candied walnuts, and red onion tossed with mixed greens and dressed with homemade champagne vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze.
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Golden

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Chicken Salad

Bruschetta

Turkey Clubs

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Map

More near Golden to explore

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston