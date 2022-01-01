Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Golden

Golden restaurants
Toast

Golden restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen

811 12th St, Golden

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
Genesee Pub & BBQ image

 

Genesee Pub & BBQ

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Shoe string style cut sweet potatoes
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Bob's Atomic Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Atomic Burgers

1310 Ford St, Golden

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Large Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Small Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Bob's Atomic Burgers
Tributary Food Hall image

GRILL

Tributary Food Hall

701 12th St., Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Tributary Food Hall

