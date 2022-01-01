Turkey wraps in Golden
1299 Washington Ave, Golden
|Turkey and Brie Wrap
|$17.00
fresh sliced turkey, triple cream brie, berries, mustard aioli, and mixed greens in a spinach wrap, served with plain fries
1305 Washington Ave, Golden
|Basic B Turkey Wrap
|$14.99
Fresh avocado spread, smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded lettuce wrapped up in a tortilla with chipotle mayo. Served with a side of raaaanch.