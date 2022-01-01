Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Golden

Golden restaurants
Golden restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Golden - Golden

1299 Washington Ave, Golden

Takeout
Turkey and Brie Wrap$17.00
fresh sliced turkey, triple cream brie, berries, mustard aioli, and mixed greens in a spinach wrap, served with plain fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
Takeout
Basic B Turkey Wrap$14.99
Fresh avocado spread, smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded lettuce wrapped up in a tortilla with chipotle mayo. Served with a side of raaaanch.
