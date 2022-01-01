Go
Golden Dragon Restaurant

Chinese American Comfort Food.

2800 Broadway

Popular Items

Cajun Garlic Fries$5.90
Eggrolls$6.50
Crispy Veggie Eggrolls, served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 4 piece.
Chinese BBQ Pork Baos (2)$8.95
Sweet 'n Savory roasted Chinese BBQ pork in a fluffy Taiwanese bao bun (2 Bao Sliders)
Shrimp Po' Bao (2)$9.50
Our version of Shrimp Po' Boy with Cajun fried shrimp on a Taiwanese bao bun.
Lemon Chicken$13.90
Crispy fried breast meat chicken tossed in a sweet tangy lemon sauce.
Furikaki Fries$5.90
Chicken Wings$9.90
6 piece Flats. Crispy fried and tossed in your favorite flavor.
Orange Chicken Baos (2)$8.95
A twist on the popular Taiwanese Street Bao with our famous Orange chicken, pickled carrots, daikon, and fresh cilantro on a fluffy bao bun. (2 Baos)
Sriracha Chicken Bao (2)$8.95
General Chicken$13.90
Lightly battered, deep fried, then wok-tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.
2800 Broadway

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
