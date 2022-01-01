Go
Toast

Golden Fingers

Thank you visiting Golden Fingers!
We are eager to learn how you found our restaurant, food and service.

GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1914 Chicago Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (1690 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1914 Chicago Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MCAD Cafe

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated. We serve a wide variety of American Classics and Ethnic Favorites. Everything from Fresh cut Fries, Burgers & Sandwiches, Chicken Strips & Soup to Authentic Ramen Bowls

FIKA Cafe

No reviews yet

New Nordic

Manny's Tortas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Soul to Soul Smokehouse comes from three guys who learned to cook from their mamas and their aunties, from their dads and their uncles over the BBQ. Cooking food they had for Sunday dinners, the 4th of July, birthdays, and family reunions. Cooking the kind of food that makes you think of family and friends - good times with good food. Cooking the kind of food that feeds your SOUL. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston