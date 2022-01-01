Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

The Royal Hilltop

No reviews yet

We've been in business since 2002 and pride ourselves on being locally-owned, and a family-friendly restaurant. This is the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday, or to just have a nice night out with the people you love. Our staff is fun, friendly, and excited to serve you.

In addition to an amazing happy hour, we run a nightly special, offering select drafts and appetizers on both our afternoon and late night happy hour. No matter what time you visit Royal Hilltop you'll be getting great service, great food, and great beer - all at a price that's great to your wallet.

