Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

"Buffalo" Style Hot Wings, Specialty Fries, Seafood & Appetizers. Full bar is available. Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery available. #feedyourflame 🔥

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156

Popular Items

Family Feast$63.99
40 wings, 2 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter
Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
6 pc Special$12.79
6 wings, regular fries and regular drink.
Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
10 pc Special$18.59
10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
30 pc Special$48.15
30 wings, 1 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter
Up to 3 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Game Day Special #1 (40 Wings/ 1 Fries)$55.99
40 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 1 LG Fries.
Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
15 pc Special$25.15
15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
6 PC Wings$9.49
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
20 PC Wings$28.99
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
10 PC Wings$15.29
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Dinner for Two$33.99
20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
