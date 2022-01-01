Golden Fog Coffee

Go
Vegan Glazed Donut$2.75
Fluffy, glazed mouth watering donut! It's vegan too!
GG Bakon Vegan Muffin$7.50
Garden Grill's Original Bakon Breakfast Sandwhich : English muffin, follow your heart american cheeze, bakon (wheat and soy), tofu egg (soy)
Cold Brew$4.00
12oz - Smooth and Rich cold brewed Dark Moon coffee
Blue Fog$6.00
12 oz - Our Tropical Coconut Oolong tea steeped with butterfly pea flowers and house made vanilla. Made with your choice steamed milk.
Tacotarian Breakfast Burrito$7.75
From our friends at Tacotarian, Plant Based Mexican Cuisine.
We are featuring a one of a kind Breakfast burrito featuring a flour tortilla filled with fried red potatoes, refried beans, and their signature chorizo made out of red peppers, paprika, salt, oil, garlic, vinegar and other spices.
Heated for you and served with a side of tomatillo sauce.
Beyond Sausage Sandwich$6.25
House made vegan sandwich featuring Beyond Sausage, Just Egg, and vegan cheddar on an English Muffin! Satisfy your craving!
Latte$4.50
12oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and a cap of foam (choice of milk).
Vegan Bagel Hummus Sandwich$6.25
Vegan Everything or Plain bagel with hummus, tomato and sprouts.
Cinnamon Dolce Latte$5.00
12 oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with your choice of milk with vanilla and cinnamon.
Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
