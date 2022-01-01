Go
Toast

Webster Golden Greek

Hearty portions of American cuisine favorites with some Greek influences. Well known for our Fish & Chips, Broasted Chicken, and Greek style pizza.

156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Grinder
Chicken Parmesan$11.95
Garlic Bread$2.95
Fish and Chips$14.25
French Fries$2.99
8 Piece Chicken$15.95
12pc Chicken Feast Special$23.50
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings & 3 Legs with a double order of JoJo's and Large Homemade Slaw.
Fried Mozzarella$6.50
Soup of the Day Online$3.25
Hot and ready in house made soups.
JoJo's (8)$2.50
See full menu

Location

156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek

Webster MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mohegan Bowl

No reviews yet

Come join us at the new Mohegan Bowl - definitely not your Daddy’s Bowling Alley! We are open until midnight every night and the emphasis is on fun!

Samuel Slaters Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Samuel Slater's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lodge Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston