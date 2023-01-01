Go
Main picView gallery

The Golden Monkey Lounge - 58 South Street

Open today 10:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

58 South Street

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am

Location

58 South Street, Glens Falls NY 12801

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Downtown Social
orange star4.1 • 627
190 Glen St Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Downtown City Tavern
orange star4.7 • 3,843
21 Elm St Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
184 Glen Street Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Glens Falls
orange starNo Reviews
221 Glen Street Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Mint Restaurant - mint518.com - For Menu to place a to go pick up order - Make Sure you choose Lunch or Brunch or Dinner ~depending on day!
orange starNo Reviews
80 Warren Street GLENS FALLS, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Rock Hill Bakehouse
orange starNo Reviews
18 Curran Lane Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glens Falls

Downtown City Tavern
orange star4.7 • 3,843
21 Elm St Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext
Downtown Social
orange star4.1 • 627
190 Glen St Glens Falls, NY 12801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Glens Falls

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Golden Monkey Lounge - 58 South Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston