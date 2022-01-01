Golden Pride
Come in and enjoy!
10101 Central Ave NE
Location
10101 Central Ave NE
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair.
Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety.
When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.
Rise and Roast
Rise + Roast is New Mexico brewed, committed to quality, + values your time. You can expect fresh donuts + top-shelf coffee, served quickly with a smile. We want to be a part of your day regardless of where you’re going, who you’re seeing, or what you’re accomplishing. We are dedicated to keeping our donuts handcrafted, our coffee hand-pressed, + we do it all with a smile. There is a science to what we do, but we don’t over complicate the process. At Rise + Roast we keep things simple - no-nonsense necessary. Great coffee, delectable donuts, + quick service. That’s our recipe for deliciousness. We hope you enjoy it.
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
Thai Tip
At Thai Tip we try to cook everything fresh so that we can meet your needs.