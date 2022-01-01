Go
Toast

Golden Road

Come in and enjoy!

1830 L St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Housemade chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, red onions and arugula with grilled chicken on a soft and fluffy brioche bun.
Cider$8.50
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Just the meat, cheddar cheese, and bun. The basics
Turkey Melt$15.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, red onion, crispy bacon, tomato, rosemary aioli, on toasted sourdough
Mango Cart
Our signature light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh Mango flavor and aroma. 4% ABV
Pub Pretzel$13.00
Served warm with spicy IPA beer cheese and spicy brown mustard
Shirley Temple$4.00
See full menu

Location

1830 L St

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zócalo

No reviews yet

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.

Paesanos

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Costanza's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Midtown Spirits

No reviews yet

The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston