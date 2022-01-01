Golden Road
Come in and enjoy!
1830 L St
Popular Items
Location
1830 L St
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zócalo
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.
Paesanos
Come on in and enjoy!
Costanza's
Come in and enjoy!!
Midtown Spirits
The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!