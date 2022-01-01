Go
Toast

Golden Star Diner

Come in and enjoy!

80 US 202

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Wrap$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Green Peppers, Onion,
Jalapeño Peppers, Cheddar, and Avocado
PorkRoll & Egg Sandwich$6.25
On a Hard Roll
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$17.95
with pasta
Eggs Benedict$9.95
Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon, served over Toasted Thomas
English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce, served with Home Fries
French Toast (3)$6.95
Thick Special Baked Bread
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.50
Caesar Salad$7.95
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.95
Bacon side order$3.95
Turkey Club$12.95
with French Fries, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
See full menu

Location

80 US 202

Ringoes NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TJs Deli & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hattricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tomatello's Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

Harold Tello, founder of Tomatello's Latin Cuisine, has always had a love for cooking. He takes pride in cooking for his family. An opportunity fell into his lap, to open the restaurant in the town he has raised his family for the last 29 years, in Hopewell Borough.
This is a family owned restaurant where you see Harold, behind the counter, is creating new latin american recipes and your meals. You can find his children, Katherine & Jonathan from time to time, or his wife, Ayda helping to bring the best service and meals right to you.

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen

No reviews yet

A love letter to Jewish Delicatessen and Appetizing by Celebrity Chef, Nick Liberato, from Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge and Bar Rescue

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston