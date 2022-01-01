Go
GVB | Beaverton

Come see what sets us apart from your typical brewpub!

1520 NW Bethany Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GVB Junior Burger$11.00
1/4 lb. patty, GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle. Patty is cooked through.
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.50
Natural chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)
Burger of the Week$20.00
Fiesta, Siesta, Repeat!: A half pound of All-natural Angus beef, diablo crema, guacamole, pepperjack cheese, roasted green chile, lettuce, tomato, crispy tortilla strips.
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips$20.00
Beaverton Blonde Ale battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce.
Dish Of the Week$24.00
Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad: Fresh Oregon shrimp tossed with capers, cucumber, egg, Old Bay, dill, hot sauce, & onion, grilled asparagus, house greens, fried shallots, espelette.
Brewster Cheeseburger$7.00
Angus beef patty, melted Tillamook cheddar, fries.
Baked Mac & Cheese$18.50
Three cheeses, cavatappi noodles, Applewood bacon, red chili flake & garlic bread crumbs, green onion.
Red Thistle BBQ Burger$19.50
Tillamook white cheddar, pepper bacon, onion rings, organic arugula, garlic aioli, Red Thistle BBQ sauce.
Avocado BLT$18.50
Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, green goddess aioli, Portland French Bakery rustic sourdough.
GVB Burger$17.00
GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle.
Location

1520 NW Bethany Blvd

Beaverton OR

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bombay Pizza and Curry

No reviews yet

Enjoy one of our Indian Specialty Pizza or one of our delicious Traditional Pizzas. We also have Wings, Samosas, and Garlic Knots.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Brooklyn Trattoria

No reviews yet

Brooklyn Trattoria is our take on NYC Italian with Pacific NW ingredients, select local Pinot’s and Italian wines by the glass!
Steaks, including Laney Farms amazing T-Bones for Bistecca Fiorentina! Fresh made pasta & Ravioli. Seafood, Tiramisu and NY style Cheesecake.
Join us for Romantic Evenings, Special Occasions, and Diner with loved ones, and those you want to love.
Located in the Heart of Bethany Village in Portland West Hills.

