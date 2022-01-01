Go
Golden West Cafe

Something for Everyone! Golden West will now include a service fee on all orders. 100% of this fee will be split amongst our amazing staff who risks their safety everyday to provide incredible service to our guests. There is no need to tip on top of the fee unless you are feeling overwhelmingly generous! We appreciate your support in these difficult times.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1105 W 36th St • $

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)

Popular Items

Tater Tots$8.99
Crispy, Golden Tater Tots Served with Choice of Two Sauces
Spring Chicken Vegan$15.99
Buffalo little fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato & pickles. served with your choice of side
Vegan Citrus Short Rib Bahn Mi$14.99
Toasted Cunningham baguette, chili mayo, vegan citrus short rib, pickled vegetables, sliced cucumber, cilantro
Brussels sprouts$8.99
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts with Choice of either buffalo sauce or teriyaki sauce. Also available with no sauce.
Cauliflower Wings$8.99
Crispy Gluten Free "Breaded" Cauliflower Florets with Choice of Sauce
Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap VEGAN$12.99
Creamy Caesar Dressing(cashew based), Romaine Lettuce, Buffalo Hot Sauce on a Plantry Goods(LIL FIG) Chick'n Patty, Follow your Heart Parm, Wrapped in a Tortilla and served with your choice of side.
Aztec Burrito$12.99
Fried plantains, roasted corn, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with both red and green chili sauce, grilled squash and zucchini, salsa fresca and crema drizzle.
Quesadilla$8.99
All quesadillas are made with cheddar jack cheese, and served with a side of you’re choice.
w/beans 8.99
w/chicken 12.99
w/ un chicken 13.99
Cookie dough brownies VT$5.00
Cheeseburger$11.99
For the purist! 8oz Burger seasoned with a house blend of spices smothered in cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side.
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1105 W 36th St

Baltimore MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
