Golden West Cafe
Something for Everyone! Golden West will now include a service fee on all orders. 100% of this fee will be split amongst our amazing staff who risks their safety everyday to provide incredible service to our guests. There is no need to tip on top of the fee unless you are feeling overwhelmingly generous! We appreciate your support in these difficult times.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1105 W 36th St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1105 W 36th St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Food Market
American Comfort Food
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Common Ground Cafe! We have been in Hampden for 25 years, and just recently relocated! We believe in creating a third space, a home away from home, where our customers can be themselves and part of a great local community. Join us 7 days a week from 7am – 3pm and enjoy a positive, friendly environment with delicious foods and beverages, made in house every day.
Due to the uptick in Covid 19 cases will be not be offering indoor dining at this time. Mask are required for entry. We miss you, but we want to make sure our staff and community stays safe and healthy. Thank you!
Bodhi Corner Hampden
Come in and enjoy!
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Free in house delivery within a 6 mile radius. Avenue Kitchen & Bar is a casual restaurant and bar located in the heart of Hampden in Baltimore City, Maryland. Food and drinks are American style sparked with Mexican flavors, South American hints and Mediterranean flares. A place for all, as it serves vegan, seafood, and meaty options.