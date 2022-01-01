Go
Golden Rooster Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

236 Main St • $

Avg 4.3 (692 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Omelette$8.00
Irish$12.00
Home Fries$3.00
Rooster$5.00
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
6 Fresh Hand Battered Tenders with French Fries
Baked Haddock$18.00
Served With Mash Potato & Gravy and Side Of Corn
Steak Bomb In A Pita$12.00
Philly Shaved Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Mayo Wrapped In a PitaServed With Fresh Cut French Fries
Bacon/Ham/Sausage$3.00
2 Eggs/Meat/Homefries/Toast$8.00
Steak & Cheese Fries$10.00
Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & Melted Cheese Topped over our Fresh Cut French Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

236 Main St

Saco ME

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
