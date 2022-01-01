Go
Goldfinch Tap + Eatery

SALADS • STEAKS

740 10th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)

Popular Items

LB Chic Tender$13.50
Gold Standard$15.00
The Straight up$13.00
BBQ Monster Burger$16.00
Meatloaf Melt$13.00
Pork Tenderloin$13.50
Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese$12.00
Buttermilk Chicken$13.50
Finch Dip$16.00
Cajun Chicken and Shrimp$24.00
Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

740 10th Street

Marion IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
