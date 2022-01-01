Goldfinch Tavern
.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
99 Union St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
99 Union St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Noi Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Pike Place Chowder
Pike Place Chowder is Yelp's #1 Most Popular Dish in the US. Two locations in Seattle, WA open daily since 2003.
Marination
Aloha! Welcome to Marination's 6th & Virginia downtown location. Seattle's original (and favorite) Hawaiian-Asian eatery!
Kanak
Come in and enjoy!