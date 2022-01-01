Go
Goldilox Bagels

Bagels made fresh in Medford, MA!

BAGELS

186 Winthrop St • $

Avg 4.8 (362 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Dozen Bagels$12.00
Choose your own 6 bagels. Add'l cost for GF Bagels.
Plain Cream Cheese$1.00
Are You Ready To Lox Sandwich [DO]$9.50
That classic Lox sandwich! Toasted bagel of your choice with Plain Cream Cheese, Acme lox, tomato, onion, and capers. Sub in a different cream cheese or add avocado if you'd like.
Just Right Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Our perfect Breakfast SW: 2 eggs over-hard + Bacon or Sausage or Avocado + American or Cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available as well as GF Options [add $1]. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization.
Plain CC [DO]$1.00
plain cream cheese
Bagel + Spread [DO]$2.00
Toasted bagel with cream cheese or butter. Add Lox or tomato or onion or avocado if you'd like! ***Limited varieties of bagels, we may need to substitute*** We still don't have tomato or onion, sorry!
1/2 Doz. [DO]$12.00
Choose your own 6 bagels - WE MAY SUBSTITUTE KINDS OF BAGELS FOR DAY OF ORDERS. Add'l cost for GF Bagels.
Just Right Breakfast Sandwich [DO]$7.25
Classic Breakfast Sandwich: 2 eggs over-hard + bacon or sausage + american or cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available too. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization. ***Limited varieties of bagels, WE MAY NEED TO SUBSTITUTE***
Dozen Bagels$23.00
Choose your own 12 bagels. Add'l cost for GF Bagels.
Single [DO]$2.25
Individual bagels - choices limited for day of, we may substitute! This bagel comes **As Is**: not toasted / nothing on it. Please pick Bagel + Spread from the Sandwich menu if you'd like a prepared bagel.
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

186 Winthrop St

Medford MA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
