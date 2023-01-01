Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab rolls in
Goldsboro
/
Goldsboro
/
Crab Rolls
Goldsboro restaurants that serve crab rolls
WAFU STEAKHOUSE
1101 North Berkley Blvd Suite # A, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Japanese Shrimp Crab Roll ( 4pc )
$7.95
More about WAFU STEAKHOUSE
Jay's 108 - Goldsboro
108 N John St, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Crab Roll
$6.00
More about Jay's 108 - Goldsboro
Browse other tasty dishes in Goldsboro
Chicken Nuggets
Pastries
Cake
Banana Pudding
Cookies
Stew
Lobsters
Scallops
More near Goldsboro to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(258 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(38 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(17 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(17 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(258 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(56 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1255 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1776 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(664 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston