Crab rolls in Goldsboro

Goldsboro restaurants
Toast

Goldsboro restaurants that serve crab rolls

Banner pic

 

WAFU STEAKHOUSE

1101 North Berkley Blvd Suite # A, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Shrimp Crab Roll ( 4pc )$7.95
More about WAFU STEAKHOUSE
Item pic

 

Jay's 108 - Goldsboro

108 N John St, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Roll$6.00
More about Jay's 108 - Goldsboro

Map

Map

