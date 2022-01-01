Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goldsboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Goldsboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Goldsboro

Must-try Goldsboro restaurants

MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA image

 

MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA

501 Patetown Rd., Goldsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasto$10.00
Ham, salami, provolone, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, banana peppers, & pepperoncini
Stromboli$10.00
Ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA
Consumer pic

 

Wilber's Restaurant

4172 U.S. 70, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pint of BBQ (Frozen)$13.50
Pint of Slaw$5.50
Combo Plate$13.75
More about Wilber's Restaurant
Main pic

 

Village Steakhouse & Pub

5662 U.S. 70 East, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Petezza$14.50
Adult Tenders$12.50
Kids Beef Tips$5.95
More about Village Steakhouse & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Chubby's Diner

115 East Walnut Street, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese$8.99
Texas toast, American cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, white American cheese with 4 pieces of applewood bacon
Chubby Chunks$10.29
Fresh cut boneless chicken chunks lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries and your choice of our homemade sauces.
Ribeye Philly Steak$10.99
Thinly sliced ribeye philly steak seasoned with our house seasoning topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers, white American cheese, provolone cheese on a hoagie roll
More about Chubby's Diner
Restaurant banner

 

McCalls BBQ & Seafood

139 Miller Chapel Road, GOLDSBORO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Special w/ Tea$39.89
1lb of BBQ, whole chicken, two sides, hushpuppies, half-gallon of tea.
Banana Pudding
Whole Chicken$16.29
More about McCalls BBQ & Seafood
Los Fogones image

 

Los Fogones

209 South Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
More about Los Fogones
Lantern Inn of Goldsboro image

 

Lantern Inn of Goldsboro

2201 E. Ash St., Goldsboro

No reviews yet
More about Lantern Inn of Goldsboro
Main pic

 

Up North Pizzeria

128 NE Center St, Mount Olive

No reviews yet
More about Up North Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Church Spirits & Cocktails

--110 W Walnut St, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Church Spirits & Cocktails

