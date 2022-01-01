Goldsboro restaurants you'll love
Must-try Goldsboro restaurants
More about MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA
MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA
501 Patetown Rd., Goldsboro
|Popular items
|Antipasto
|$10.00
Ham, salami, provolone, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, banana peppers, & pepperoncini
|Stromboli
|$10.00
Ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about Wilber's Restaurant
Wilber's Restaurant
4172 U.S. 70, Goldsboro
|Popular items
|Pint of BBQ (Frozen)
|$13.50
|Pint of Slaw
|$5.50
|Combo Plate
|$13.75
More about Village Steakhouse & Pub
Village Steakhouse & Pub
5662 U.S. 70 East, Goldsboro
|Popular items
|Cheese Petezza
|$14.50
|Adult Tenders
|$12.50
|Kids Beef Tips
|$5.95
More about Chubby's Diner
Chubby's Diner
115 East Walnut Street, Goldsboro
|Popular items
|The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
|$8.99
Texas toast, American cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, white American cheese with 4 pieces of applewood bacon
|Chubby Chunks
|$10.29
Fresh cut boneless chicken chunks lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries and your choice of our homemade sauces.
|Ribeye Philly Steak
|$10.99
Thinly sliced ribeye philly steak seasoned with our house seasoning topped with mushrooms, onions and peppers, white American cheese, provolone cheese on a hoagie roll
More about McCalls BBQ & Seafood
McCalls BBQ & Seafood
139 Miller Chapel Road, GOLDSBORO
|Popular items
|Family Special w/ Tea
|$39.89
1lb of BBQ, whole chicken, two sides, hushpuppies, half-gallon of tea.
|Banana Pudding
|Whole Chicken
|$16.29
More about Los Fogones
Los Fogones
209 South Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro
More about Lantern Inn of Goldsboro
Lantern Inn of Goldsboro
2201 E. Ash St., Goldsboro
More about Up North Pizzeria
Up North Pizzeria
128 NE Center St, Mount Olive
More about Church Spirits & Cocktails
Church Spirits & Cocktails
--110 W Walnut St, Goldsboro