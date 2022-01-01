Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grits in
Goldsboro
/
Goldsboro
/
Grits
Goldsboro restaurants that serve grits
Chubby's Diner
115 East Walnut Street, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Bacon Grit Bowl
$6.99
Three eggs, cheese, biscuit and grits in a bowl
Grits
$1.49
More about Chubby's Diner
McCalls BBQ & Seafood
139 Miller Chapel Road, GOLDSBORO
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
More about McCalls BBQ & Seafood
