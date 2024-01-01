Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pecan pies in
Goldsboro
/
Goldsboro
/
Pecan Pies
Goldsboro restaurants that serve pecan pies
Wilber's Restaurant - 4172 U.S. 70
4172 U.S. 70, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$4.50
More about Wilber's Restaurant - 4172 U.S. 70
Village Steakhouse & Pub
5662 U.S. 70 East, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$4.95
More about Village Steakhouse & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Goldsboro
Pies
Grits
Miso Soup
Crab Rolls
Calamari
Fried Rice
Cheese Fries
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Goldsboro to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(22 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(22 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(14 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(63 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1367 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(955 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1923 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston