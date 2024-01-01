Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Goldsboro

Go
Goldsboro restaurants
Toast

Goldsboro restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

Wilber's Restaurant - 4172 U.S. 70

4172 U.S. 70, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttermilk Pie$4.50
More about Wilber's Restaurant - 4172 U.S. 70
Main pic

 

Village Steakhouse & Pub

5662 U.S. 70 East, Goldsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie$4.95
More about Village Steakhouse & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Goldsboro

Miso Soup

Chicken Teriyaki

Calamari

Teriyaki Chicken

Gyoza

Fried Rice

Green Beans

Scallops

Map

More near Goldsboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (21 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (21 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1334 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (746 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston