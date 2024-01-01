Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Goldsboro
/
Goldsboro
/
Pies
Goldsboro restaurants that serve pies
Wilber's Restaurant - 4172 U.S. 70
4172 U.S. 70, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Buttermilk Pie
$4.50
More about Wilber's Restaurant - 4172 U.S. 70
Village Steakhouse & Pub
5662 U.S. 70 East, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$4.95
More about Village Steakhouse & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Goldsboro
Miso Soup
Chicken Teriyaki
Calamari
Teriyaki Chicken
Gyoza
Fried Rice
Green Beans
Scallops
More near Goldsboro to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(21 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(21 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(14 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1334 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(949 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1874 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(746 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston