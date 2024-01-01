Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp rolls in
Goldsboro
/
Goldsboro
/
Shrimp Rolls
Goldsboro restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
WAFU STEAKHOUSE
1101 North Berkley Blvd Suite # A, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Japanese Shrimp Crab Roll ( 4pc )
$7.95
More about WAFU STEAKHOUSE
Jay's 108 - Goldsboro
108 N John St, Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
More about Jay's 108 - Goldsboro
Browse other tasty dishes in Goldsboro
Prosciutto
Philly Cheesesteaks
French Fries
Salmon
Bulgogi
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
More near Goldsboro to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(22 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(22 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(14 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(63 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1367 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(955 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1923 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston