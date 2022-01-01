Go
Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40

Popular Items

Green Chili pork$10.00
Served with flour tortillas
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
Turkey sandwich$10.00
Oven roasted turkey, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, avocadoes, Applewood smoked bacon and our secret sauce.
Ancho Lime Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Ancho-lime marinated chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and our spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun
Sw Chopped Salad$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
Breakfast Buritto$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
Goldwater burger$11.00
Grass-feed local burger, bacon, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese served with our secret sauce on a brioche bun
Vegan Burrito$8.00
Kale, sweet potatoes, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, and spicy chickpeas
Classic Burger$10.00
Served with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Pork Belly Bahn Mi$10.00
Served with cilantro, avocado, and a jalapeno-jicama slaw and garlic aioli sauce on a bolillo roll
Location

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
