Goleta American restaurants you'll love

The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|Popular items
|GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
|PRIMO PESTO
|$13.00
Pasta of the day tossed with house-made pesto and topped with feta cheese.
|SOUP BOWL
|$5.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Kyle's Protein Grill
7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta
|Popular items
|Avocado Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
|King Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Two Scrambled Organic Free Range Eggs, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Avocado, Fiesta Potatoes, Cheddar and salsa all rolled in Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa or Jalapeno Ranch on the side.
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
|Popular items
|Cioppino
|$21.95
|Charbroiled Salmon
|$20.50
|Fish and Chips
|$17.95
Kyle's Chicken House
900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta
|Popular items
|SEARED AHI SALAD
|$11.90
napa cabbage, baby greens, seared sashimi grade ahi, mandarin oranges, green onions, wonton strips, hass avocado, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
|HARVEST BOWL
|$9.90
organic warm quinoa, chopped kale, local apples, roasted almonds, goat cheese, roasted beets, grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lemon squeeze, balsamic vinaigrette (substitute steak +$1.5)
|AVOKALE CAESAR
|$8.50
chopped kale, romaine, parmesan quinoa crisps, cherry tomatoes, hass avocado, shaved parmesan, fresh lemon squeeze, caesar dressing (add chicken $3)
On The Alley - Goleta
7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
|Fish & Chips
|$12.50
Served with french fries
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$10.25
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla