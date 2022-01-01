Goleta burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Goleta
Kyle's Chicken House
900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta
|Popular items
|SEARED AHI SALAD
|$11.90
napa cabbage, baby greens, seared sashimi grade ahi, mandarin oranges, green onions, wonton strips, hass avocado, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
|HARVEST BOWL
|$9.90
organic warm quinoa, chopped kale, local apples, roasted almonds, goat cheese, roasted beets, grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lemon squeeze, balsamic vinaigrette (substitute steak +$1.5)
|AVOKALE CAESAR
|$8.50
chopped kale, romaine, parmesan quinoa crisps, cherry tomatoes, hass avocado, shaved parmesan, fresh lemon squeeze, caesar dressing (add chicken $3)
SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Kyle's Kitchen
7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta
|Popular items
|PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink
|$13.00
|PAIR IT - Burger + Soup
|$13.00
|SODA OR ICED TEA
|$2.50
On The Alley - Goleta
7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
|Fish & Chips
|$12.50
Served with french fries
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$10.25
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla