Goleta burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Goleta restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Goleta

Kyle's Chicken House image

 

Kyle's Chicken House

900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SEARED AHI SALAD$11.90
napa cabbage, baby greens, seared sashimi grade ahi, mandarin oranges, green onions, wonton strips, hass avocado, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
HARVEST BOWL$9.90
organic warm quinoa, chopped kale, local apples, roasted almonds, goat cheese, roasted beets, grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lemon squeeze, balsamic vinaigrette (substitute steak +$1.5)
AVOKALE CAESAR$8.50
chopped kale, romaine, parmesan quinoa crisps, cherry tomatoes, hass avocado, shaved parmesan, fresh lemon squeeze, caesar dressing (add chicken $3)
More about Kyle's Chicken House
Kyle's Kitchen image

SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Kyle's Kitchen

7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta

Avg 4.5 (2119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink$13.00
PAIR IT - Burger + Soup$13.00
SODA OR ICED TEA$2.50
More about Kyle's Kitchen
On The Alley - Goleta image

 

On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
Fish & Chips$12.50
Served with french fries
Chicken Club Wrap$10.25
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla
More about On The Alley - Goleta
Kyle's Kitchen image

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Kyle's Kitchen

5723 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.3 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PAIR IT - Burger + Soup$13.00
PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink$13.00
SODA OR ICED TEA$2.50
More about Kyle's Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Goleta

Burritos

Enchiladas

Gyoza

Salmon

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Goleta to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Ojai

No reviews yet

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston