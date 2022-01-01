Goleta salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Goleta
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|Popular items
|GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
|PRIMO PESTO
|$13.00
Pasta of the day tossed with house-made pesto and topped with feta cheese.
|SOUP BOWL
|$5.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
More about Kyle's Chicken House
Kyle's Chicken House
900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta
|Popular items
|SEARED AHI SALAD
|$11.90
napa cabbage, baby greens, seared sashimi grade ahi, mandarin oranges, green onions, wonton strips, hass avocado, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
|HARVEST BOWL
|$9.90
organic warm quinoa, chopped kale, local apples, roasted almonds, goat cheese, roasted beets, grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lemon squeeze, balsamic vinaigrette (substitute steak +$1.5)
|AVOKALE CAESAR
|$8.50
chopped kale, romaine, parmesan quinoa crisps, cherry tomatoes, hass avocado, shaved parmesan, fresh lemon squeeze, caesar dressing (add chicken $3)
More about Kyle's Kitchen
SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Kyle's Kitchen
7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta
|Popular items
|PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink
|$13.00
|PAIR IT - Burger + Soup
|$13.00
|SODA OR ICED TEA
|$2.50