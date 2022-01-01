Burritos in Goleta
Goleta restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|BUDDHA BURRITO
|$13.50
Sautéed veggies, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
|BAJA BURRITO
|$14.50
Chicken in a ranchero sauce, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. With salad garnish.
More about Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)
149 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta
|Tri-Tip Burrito
|$9.99
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
|Combo Burrito
|$9.75
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip and our House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
More about Kyle's Protein Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Kyle's Protein Grill
7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
|King Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Two Scrambled Organic Free Range Eggs, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Avocado, Fiesta Potatoes, Cheddar and salsa all rolled in Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa or Jalapeno Ranch on the side.
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
More about Nikka Fish Market & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
|Shrimp Burrito
|$16.95
More about On The Alley - Goleta
On The Alley - Goleta
7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta
|Burrito
|$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
More about Nikka Ramen
Nikka Ramen
5701 Calle Real, Goleta
|Ramen Burrito
|$15.00