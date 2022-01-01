Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Goleta

Go
Goleta restaurants
Toast

Goleta restaurants that serve burritos

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUDDHA BURRITO$13.50
Sautéed veggies, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
BAJA BURRITO$14.50
Chicken in a ranchero sauce, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. With salad garnish.
233214bd-031a-4a9d-8392-815dc9dcc148 image

 

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)

149 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tri-Tip Burrito$9.99
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Combo Burrito$9.75
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip and our House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Chicken Burrito$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Sausage Breakfast Burrito image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Kyle's Protein Grill

7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
King Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Two Scrambled Organic Free Range Eggs, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Avocado, Fiesta Potatoes, Cheddar and salsa all rolled in Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa or Jalapeno Ranch on the side.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
Nikka Fish Market & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nikka Fish Market & Grill

5722 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$16.95
On The Alley - Goleta image

 

On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
Restaurant banner

 

Los Agaves - Goleta

7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Agaves Burrito$16.95
Nikka Ramen image

 

Nikka Ramen

5701 Calle Real, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ramen Burrito$15.00
Santa Maria

