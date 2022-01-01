Cake in Goleta
Goleta restaurants that serve cake
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|WHITEOUT COCONUT CAKE
|$4.50
|CARROT CAKE
|$4.00
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$4.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
|Garlic Potato Cake
|$2.00
Masala Spice Indian Cuisine
5796 Calle Real, Goleta
|Chocolate Molten Cake
|$9.00
Served with Ice Cream
SUSHI
Sushi Teri - Goleta
5746 Calle Real, Goleta
|Egg Cake Nigiri
|$7.00
|Volcano Cake
|$13.95
Rice cake topped spicy tuna wrapped in salmon baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo
|Sp Tuna Cake
|$8.95
Spicy tuna on top of rice baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo.