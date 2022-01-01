Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Goleta

Goleta restaurants
Goleta restaurants that serve cake

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
WHITEOUT COCONUT CAKE$4.50
CARROT CAKE$4.00
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$4.00
More about The Natural Cafe
Nikka Fish Market & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nikka Fish Market & Grill

5722 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Potato Cake$2.00
More about Nikka Fish Market & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Masala Spice Indian Cuisine

5796 Calle Real, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Molten Cake$9.00
Served with Ice Cream
More about Masala Spice Indian Cuisine
Sushi Teri - Goleta image

SUSHI

Sushi Teri - Goleta

5746 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 3.7 (592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Cake Nigiri$7.00
Volcano Cake$13.95
Rice cake topped spicy tuna wrapped in salmon baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Sp Tuna Cake$8.95
Spicy tuna on top of rice baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
More about Sushi Teri - Goleta
On The Alley - Goleta image

 

On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Burger$11.95
Large crispy crab cake on a toasted bun w/ Tabasco mayo, lettuce, pickled onion & tomato
More about On The Alley - Goleta

