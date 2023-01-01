Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Goleta

Goleta restaurants that serve chimichangas

Los Agaves - Goleta

7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta

Beef Chimichanga$15.25
Chicken Chimichanga$14.75
More about Los Agaves - Goleta
Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Goleta - 254 Orange Avenue

254 Orange Avenue, Goleta

Chimichanga$13.50
A deep fried burrito filled with your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beans and cheese.
served with sour cream, guacamole and green salsa.
More about Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Goleta - 254 Orange Avenue

