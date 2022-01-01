Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Goleta

Go
Goleta restaurants
Toast

Goleta restaurants that serve cucumber salad

TAP Thai - Goleta image

 

TAP Thai - Goleta

7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Pickled Cucumber salad$3.50
Side Cucumber salad$3.50
More about TAP Thai - Goleta
Sushi Teri - Goleta image

SUSHI

Sushi Teri - Goleta

5746 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 3.7 (592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$8.00
Sliced cucumber served with Ponzu & Fish Flakes
More about Sushi Teri - Goleta

Browse other tasty dishes in Goleta

Salmon Salad

Gyoza

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Fried Rice

Calamari

Chips And Salsa

Chili

Map

More near Goleta to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston