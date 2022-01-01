Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cucumber salad in
Goleta
Goleta
Cucumber Salad
Goleta restaurants that serve cucumber salad
TAP Thai - Goleta
7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta
No reviews yet
Side Pickled Cucumber salad
$3.50
Side Cucumber salad
$3.50
More about TAP Thai - Goleta
SUSHI
Sushi Teri - Goleta
5746 Calle Real, Goleta
Avg 3.7
(592 reviews)
Cucumber Salad
$8.00
Sliced cucumber served with Ponzu & Fish Flakes
More about Sushi Teri - Goleta
