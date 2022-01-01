Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Goleta
/
Goleta
/
Fish And Chips
Goleta restaurants that serve fish and chips
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
Avg 4.1
(544 reviews)
Kid's Fish & Chips
$8.95
Fish and Chips
$17.95
More about Nikka Fish Market & Grill
On The Alley - Goleta
7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$12.50
Served with french fries
More about On The Alley - Goleta
Santa Maria
